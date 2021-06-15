Independent festivals Black Deer (cap. 20,000), Noisily (4,500) and Kubix (5,000) are among those to have been cancelled following the Government’s announcement yesterday, 14 June, that full capacity events will not return until 19 July.

Meanwhile, operators of events including WOMAD (40,000) and Latitude (20,000), which are due to take place shortly after 19 July, have said they will make announcement about whether the events will take place this year in the coming days.

Americana and country music festival, Black Deer (pictured), which was scheduled for 25-27 June with a full capacity of 20,000, was one of the first to postpone following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement. The East Sussex festival issued a statement in which it said the cancellation was “devastating”, but it will return next year.

Noisily Festival organisers said the festival had to be cancelled as the site is a working farm, meaning there was “no scope to delay until later in the summer”. The event will now take place from 7-10 July next year.

Organisers of the Kubix Festival at Sunderland’s Herrington County Park, which was due to take place 2-3 July said they are working on a new date, with the same artists, for later this year.

Festival Republic MD and Latitude founder Melvin Benn said his team “haven’t given up hope just yet,” adding that he does not think the announcement means the end of the festival’s hopes for 2021.

Benn said he will spend the next few days speaking to relevant Government departments and expects to find out by the end of the week if the festival will go ahead this year.

Standon Calling (10,000) founder Alex Trenchard said his team is working with suppliers, staff and artists to work out how the delay may affect the festival. The event is still planned to go ahead from 22-25 July and Trenchard said an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Organisers from other festivals scheduled for July including Womad, Splendour (25,000), Y Not (15,000), Kendall Calling (25,000) and Tramlines (30,000) all said they will provide an update on 2021 editions in the coming days.