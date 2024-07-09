Despite rising costs, organisers of the 6,000-capacity electronic music festival Noisily “have not held back on anything” for its 11th edition, says co-founder Robbie Parry.

Parry tells AAA about the festival’s significant production and fan experience enhancements for 2024, including a tripled stage size, a new app, improved sound systems and the exclusive trial of a new Avolites desk.

What significant upgrades are being introduced at Noisily for 2024?

This year, we’ve made some major improvements across the board. We’ve tripled the size of the Noisily stage set and doubled the size of the Liquid stage sound system. We’ve booked the biggest lineup we’ve ever had and invested in infrastructure improvements like site drainage. We’ve also added more seating and expanded the land area. We’re also launching an app next week that will serve as an online programme and community management platform, offering deals, exclusive merch, mixes from the festival and special ticket deals.

What is the history of Noisily?

Noisily started in 2012 with just 350 people and two stages. It has grown organically every year, now attracting about 9,000 attendees. We’ve always focused on the atmosphere and vibe rather than just the lineup. This has helped maintain a family-oriented and community-driven festival.

Can you tell us more about the new Avolites desk?

We’re excited to have an exclusive trial of the brand-new Avolites desk, which hasn’t been used anywhere else yet. Our lead engineer, who demos all their new products and conducts internal training, will be overseeing this.

We’re working with some of the best engineers and companies in the industry. The Avolites team sponsors us with desks across all stages, and we hope to collaborate with Martin Lighting next year. Despite the rampant cost of everything going up, we haven’t held back on anything for this year. We’re really excited, and it looks like the weather will be on our side.

What makes the Noisily Festival crowd unique?

Our audience is very passionate and loyal. Despite being tagged as a trance festival for a long time, we cater to a variety of music types. Our crowd is mellow, happy and relaxed. We haven’t had a fight in the 12 years we’ve been running. The festival being set in the woods, without a main stage, ensures a balanced and intimate atmosphere.

While we’re not on the same scale as festivals like Boomtown, we share a similar vibe. Our demographic is a bit older, and our crowd is deeply passionate about the dance music scene. The decor and overall atmosphere are a big part of what makes Noisily special.

How has Noisily navigated the challenges faced by small independent festivals?

Rising costs and slower ticket sales have been a concern, but we’re in a strong position for the future. The support from the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has been helpful, but broader industry shifts are needed.

You don’t get the same festival equipment supplies you used to. People are getting much better rates on corporate or film, and a lot of the crew also get the same thing. I think there needs to be a bit of an overall shift for it to get back to where it needs to be and recalibrate. Otherwise you will just end up with massive festivals where you get the economies of scale and sell a lot of tickets, but it loses that soul, and all the small to medium-sized festivals get pushed out.

What are your plans for the future of Noisily?

We’re already planning for next year, with tickets going on sale right after this year’s event. We will be redesigning two of the main stages and considering the introduction of a new stage.

Noisily Festival takes place from 11-14 July at Barkestone Wood, Leicestershire.