The UK live music industry came together last night (12 December) for the second annual LIVE Awards to celebrate 15 winners across the sector in 2023.

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) welcomed 600 representatives at East London venue Troxy, with an event hosted by comedian Thanyia Moore.

Decided by a panel of industry experts, last night’s award winners included The O2 for the LIVE Green Award, TRNSMT for Major Festival of the Year and Deer Shed for Festival of the Year. Live Nation took home the National Promoter of the Year Award, while the Grassroots Champion Award went to The Boileroom, Guildford.

The evening ended with the awarding of the LIVEtime Achievement Award to legendary promoter Phil Bowdery (pictured right). Tributes on the night came from the likes of Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder, Dame Shirley Bassey and Michael Ball.

LIVE CEO Jon Collins (pictured left) said, “The LIVE Awards has become an important moment in the industry calendar as the only chance everyone gets to take a step back and celebrate what’s been achieved each year. We know that this has been a tough time for many given the cost and complexity of touring, pressure on festival margins and grassroots venues taken to the brink.

“LIVE will continue to fight for positive change while taking this moment to celebrate the incredible achievements of so many in our sector.”