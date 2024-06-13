Live music industry body LIVE, which represents 16 industry organisations, will stage its annual LIVE Awards on 11 December at east London venue Troxy.

The event is expected to host around 600 guests from across the live music sector including promoters, venues, agents, festivals and artist managers. LIVE said nominations for awards will be open from 8 July, and will close on the 11 October.

The event is LIVE’s primary annual fundraising event, with all proceeds set to go towards supporting its ongoing work that includes engaging government on key sector issues and supporting members to meet sustainability goals.

Ticketing operation Skiddle has been announced as the event’s headline sponsor, joining other sponsors including Ticketmaster, PRS for Music, PPL and Equals Money.

LIVE & The LIVE Awards head of partnerships Gaby Cartwright said, “This year we will be taking The LIVE Awards to a new level with our production partners, who include LS Events, Universal Pixels, Lighthouse and James Wilson Events, building on the success of previous years.”