TikTok and pan-European ticketing agent, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim have announced they are partnering to enable artists to promote their live dates in their TikTok videos and sell tickets via CTS Eventim.

The deal will see fans able to discover and buy concert tickets directly from the artist’s posts within the TikTok platform. The initiative has initially been launched in Germany, with other territories expected to follow shortly.

TikTok global music partnership development lead Michael Kümmerle said, “We are very excited to launch this new partnership in Germany, where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market. We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future.”

CTS Eventime COO Alexander Ruoff added, “Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform – so we’re delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel.”