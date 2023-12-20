TikTok’s first global live music event was watched by more than 33.5m unique viewers, the ByteDance-owned social platform has announced.

TikTok In the Mix, which took place on 10 December, was co-produced by TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and streamed globally via TikTok LIVE.

The event has become TikTok’s most viewed LIVE broadcast, attracting 33.5 million viewers over the course of the show and its rebroadcasts. The live broadcast itself attracted 9.6 million viewers.

The sold-out, five-hour event took place at Sloan Park (cap. 17,000), Arizona on 10 December and featured artists Niall Horan, Cardi B, Anitta and Charlie Puth.

TikTok’s move into the live music space comes alongside the platform’s expanded partnership with Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster. The partnership allows TikTok users to buy concert tickets from within the TikTok app. The partnership is now active in more than 20 new markets, following a beta launch in the US in 2022. The feature is available now for over 75,000 artists.

TikTok global head of music partnerships and programming Paul Hourican said, “In The Mix was an awe inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform’s music discovery played out on stage.”