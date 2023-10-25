TikTok is to host its first live global music event at Sloan Park (cap. 15,000), Arizona on 10 December.

The event, TikTok In The Mix, will be streamed globally via TikTok LIVE. The video and event production will be designed specifically for TikTok‘s vertical format by director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

The event will feature artists such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth, as well as surprise guests and emerging artists, as part of tikTok’s emerging artist program TikTok Elevate.

Alongside musical performances, In the Mix will bring to life TikTok’s For You feed, with a range of activities inspired by top trends from the platform.

TikTok global head of music partnerships and programming Paul Hourican said, “With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok. Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”