Following its initial acquisition in 2021, Arena Group has acquired the remaining 50% of Aztec Shaffer, which comprises two US businesses, Aztec Events & Tents and Shaffer Sports & Events.

Aztec Events & Tents supplies products including party/wedding tents as well as tables, chairs, linens, table-top items, dance floors and décor to a diversified customer base. Shaffer Sports & Events predominantly supplies temporary infrastructure to major sporting events across the US.

Arena said the initial acquisition of Aztec Shaffer was a strategic move for the business, both to expand its US party rental business into new markets, and to further strengthen their presence in high end sporting events, including golf, motorsports, and horseracing.

It said the additional acquisition gives the company full control over Aztec Shaffer and will allow them to continue to strategically grow and strengthen both businesses.

Arena Group CEO Paul Berger said, “The acquisition of Aztec Shaffer is a major milestone for Arena Group, as it represents our first significant acquisition since our change in ownership two years ago.

“Full ownership of these two businesses’ expertise and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow the Group – we are excited to have Aztec Shaffer as full members of the Arena Group family, and we look forward to working together to provide our clients with the best possible experience.”