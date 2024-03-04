Oak View Group (OVG) has had its license approved for Manchester’s Co-op Live (cap. 23,500) arena, following a licensing row with AO Arena (21,000) operator ASM Global.

The MCC Licensing Sub-Committee approved the application for a premises licence, stating that the venue will be a “significant benefit to the local community, Manchester and the wider region.”

ASM Global recently objected over “public safety” concerns and accused the application for a licence as being “simply unlawful”.

Co-op Live, which is set to be the UK’s largest indoor arena, will open on 23 April when comedian Peter Kay plays the first of two consecutive stand-up dates there. Liam Gallagher, Take That, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Keane are among the other artists to play at the venue this year.

Co-op Live executive director and general manager Gary Roden said, “We are delighted that Manchester City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee has today voted to approve our application for a premises licence.

“We are grateful to local councillors and residents for their engagement during the process and will remain committed to being the best possible neighbour to the local community up to opening and beyond.

“Manchester deserves the best, and with the opening of Co-op Live just weeks away we’re excited to begin this new chapter in the city’s enviable cultural story.

“This £365 million investment will transform the fan experience of live entertainment, bring international superstars to Manchester, set a new benchmark for large arenas around the world and deliver a significant economic boost to the entire North West region.”