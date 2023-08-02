Arena Group CEO UK & Europe Tom Evans has been named chief commercial officer, with Scott Hayward (pictured), currently MD of Arena Overlay, appointed CEO of Arena UK, Europe & Overlay.

Hayward joined Arena in September as MD of its recently formed Overlay Division. During his career he has helped deliver major events including Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games. Before joining Arena, he served as head of overlay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

Evans has led Arena’s UK and Europe division since 2020. The company said his proven track record and experience across EMEA will be integral in his new global role of ensuring its business regions are aligned commercially.

Arena Group COO Jon Tabeling said, “These are exciting changes within the senior team which we believe will help move us closer to our global vision – to be the global leader for large scale temporary infrastructure and integrated event solutions.

“During his time as CEO of Arena UK & Europe, Tom has succeeded in bringing unity to the team and delivering profitability. We are confident that with his proven track record of delivering organic growth to the business, he will be highly successful in this new role.

“Scott is a highly experienced live events professional with extensive experience in operational delivery. His blend of operational and commercial knowledge, along with his inclusive, team focused leadership style, makes him the perfect candidate to lead our UK & Europe division.”