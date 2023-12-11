Arena Group has launched a new brand identity that includes a new logo, a redesigned website and what the company described as “a refreshed tone of voice that better reflects its core values and aspirations”.

The live events supplier that regularly works on huge sporting events including the Ryder Cup, Formula 1 and the Olympic Games, said the new branding was part of its continued strategy to become “a global leader for large scale temporary infrastructure and integrated event solutions”.

The global re-brand was launched this morning, 11 December, at Arena’s 19 locations across the Americas, Middle East and Asia, and UK and Europe.

Arena group director of marketing Georgina Rawlings said, “This significant transformation reflects our evolution as a company and embodies our new vision, mission and organisational values.

“Since our inception, Arena has been a leader in the supply of temporary environments. We’ve built a strong reputation for quality and innovation and have earned the trust of valued clients around the globe. However, we’re not content with simply resting on our laurels. We’re constantly striving to reach new heights and redefine what’s possible.

“Our new brand identity is more than just a visual change. It’s a tangible expression of our commitment to innovation, excellence, and exceeding client expectations. We believe it better reflects the dynamic, forward-thinking company we are today.”