The SSE Arena Belfast (cap. 11,000), has partnered with Amazon to debut the first deployment of Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology on the island of Ireland.

The technology allows guests to enter their chosen contactless payment method at the shop’s gate on the arena’s first floor. It detects what the customers take off or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping session. When guests complete their shopping, they can leave without waiting in line, and their chosen payment method will be charged for the items taken.

Amazon VP of Just-walk-out technology Jon Jenkins said, “We’re seeing tremendous interest in just-walk-out technology from sports facilities across the globe for its ability to increase sales and throughput and delight customers. We look forward to hearing how concertgoers and sports fans enjoy the convenience of the new store.”

Additionally, The Stena Line Belfast Giants, who play all home games at The SSE Arena, Belfast, are set to become the only professional ice hockey team outside North America to offer the technology.

The Odyssey Trust group head of food and beverage Dermot McGinn said, “We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside Amazon to bring just-walk-out technology to our venue, and becoming the first arena in Europe to introduce this checkout-free concept is a radical next step in optimising the customer journey.”

Upcoming events at SSE Belfast include WWE Live (20 April), Girls Aloud (20-21 May), Bryan Adams (22 May), Jonas Brothers (20 June) and Blink 182 (26 August).