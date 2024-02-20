Oak View Group’s (OVG) Co-op Live, the UK’s largest live entertainment arena, has announced that comedian Peter Kay will open the Manchester venue in April.

Kay, who is from Greater Manchester, will perform at the 23,500-seat arena on 23 April, as part of his current record-breaking tour.

Co-op Live executive director and GM Gary Roden said, “When you think of Manchester, it’s hard not to think of Peter Kay. He embodies what this city is about, and to have him headlining Co-op Live is tremendously exciting. We’re creating an arena that is truly part of the community around it, and having Peter as our opening act is a perfect reminder of that.”

Aiming to become Europe’s most sustainable arena, Co-op Live will be 100% electric, include rainwater recycling technology and operates with reusable cups to significantly reduce plastic usage across the site.

The venue’s ‘smart bowl’ design is aimed to create an intimate environment for attendees. The arena on Manchester’s Etihad Campus is a joint venture between OVG and City Football Group.