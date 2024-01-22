Co-op Live, the UK’s largest arena set to open in Manchester in April, will host the final ever UK shows by The Eagles as part of the band’s new residency at the 23,500-capacity venue.

The shows, also featuring Steely Dan, will form part of The Eagles’ global Long Goodbye tour. Co-op Live will be the only UK venue on the tour, which commemorates their 50-year-long career.

The shows will take place on 31 May, 1 June and 4 June. Other artists set to perform at Oak View Group’s Co-op Live this year include Olivia Rodrigo, Keane, Take That, Elbow, Eric Clapton, Barry Manilow, Pet Shop Boys and Nicki Minaj.

Co-op Live executive director and general manager Gary Roden said, “We’ve always said that our mission is to bring the world’s biggest artists to Manchester, and we’re delighted Co-op Live is hosting the only UK shows of Eagles’ farewell tour. Hosting these shows epitomises the ambition that the arena is built on, and we can’t wait to be part of plenty more historic events like this one.”