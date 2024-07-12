The UK live comedy sector has been revealed to be worth over £1 billion to the economy, according to a new survey.

The survey, which gathered responses from over 350 industry professionals, revealed that the collective turnover of these respondents alone exceeds £82 million per year. This figure, however, represents just a fraction of the sector’s total value, as it does not account for arena ticket sales, streaming revenues, or other income streams.

The survey, conducted by the Live Comedy Association, British Comedy Guide, and the Centre for Comedy Studies Research (Brunel University London), found that 67% of respondents were comedians, with the remaining 33% comprising promoters, producers, venue managers, festival organisers and agents.

The Live Comedy Association co-chair Jess Toomey said, “This data provides a valuable snapshot of the sector, and we aim to further quantify the total economic impact.”

An analysis of the survey responses revealed that 43% of off-stage workers are sole traders, with a similar percentage working for limited companies. Among comedians, 93% are sole traders or operate independently. The longevity of involvement in the sector is notable, with 64% of organisations having been active for over a decade and 57% of comedians performing for more than 11 years.

Grassroots and regional growth

The survey highlights the grassroots nature of live comedy in the UK, with 80% of off-stage workers promoting shows in venues with capacities under 250.

Geographically, the survey suggests a shift towards more live comedy shows outside London, particularly in the North West and Midlands. Additionally, there has been growth in comedy gigs on cruise ships and increased opportunities for international performances.

The Live Comedy Association co-chair David Elphick said, “Live comedy contributes significantly to the UK economy and cultural life. We now have a better understanding of its impact, including the fact that comedy is more accessible than theatre, with average ticket prices nearly 23% cheaper.”

Moreover, live comedy supports the nighttime economy, with 48% of venues located in city centers and an additional 5-10 jobs created per venue. A substantial 41% of off-stage workers reported that their audiences are primarily local, traveling less than 10 miles to attend shows.

The survey also revealed the sector’s commitment to social causes, with 80% of off-stage respondents hosting charity events and 84% of comedians performing in support of charities or community projects.

An event to discuss the findings is planned for the Leicester Comedy Festival 2025.