Towersey Festival (cap. 5,000), the UK’s oldest independent music festival, has announced a new programme of comedy, word and song for its 60th-anniversary celebration.

The new ‘Comment and Comedy’ offering will feature comedy straight from Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning short films and talks from fiction and non-fiction authors.

This year’s edition of Towersey, which incorporates folk, world music and traditional dance, will take place from 23-26 August at Buckinghamshire’s Claydon Estate, featuring 10 stages.

Folk musician and comic Gavin Osborn, who curated the new programme, said, “Towersey retains a very unique and special place in my heart. It’s a place bursting with creativity and freedom of expression and coming back here every year always feels like coming home, being amongst family. To be invited to curate a stage is an honour and I’ve absolutely loved putting together this line-up.”

The content will include Ukrainian activist Maria Romanenko recalling her first-hand account of ‘How Not To Flee A War’, and Matt Tiller telling the tale of the first black football player to play for England.

The comedy offering includes the Ask The Nincompoops with Mr Gum author Andy Stanton and fellow podcaster Carrie Quinlan. Comedian writer and broadcaster Robin Ince will headline the programme with his new stand-up show straight from Edinburgh festival.

Also on the lineup is Steve Hall, fresh from his tour supporting Russell Howard, Liverpool comic Paul ‘Silky’ White who incorporates live guitar and drums into his sets, and Howard Read with his cartoon sidekick Little Howard. Songwriter Robb Johnson will also perform at the festival.

Previously announced, the music line-up includes legendary folk-rock singer-songwriters Billy Bragg and Seth Lakeman, female folk outfit The Staves, Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines and American singer-songwriter Pokey Lafarge.