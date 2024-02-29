Last night’s Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2024 saw 21 winners crowned on stage at indigo at The O2, across categories such as Event Production of the Year, Best Aerial Spectacular and Event Venue of the Year.
The awards were staged after day one of the Event Production Show (EPS), which took place less than five miles away at ExCeL London.
For the first time, the AAA Legend Award was presented to two event professionals. Eat to the Beat owners Bonnie May and Mary Shelley-Smith (pictured above), who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the company this year, were presented the award by Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett.
The AAA Supplier of the Year went to Arena Group (pictured below), which also picked up the award for Best Temporary Structure Provider.
AV Production of the Year
Ultratech COC | Stage Engage
Best Aerial Spectacular
AeroAVA / SkyWorx
Best Concessions Provider
Streamline Leisure
Best Crew Provider
Alpha Crew
Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier
Entertee Hire
Best Major Event Operator Sponsored by Arena
Identity
Best Power Provider sponsored by Pre-Hospital Emergency Services
Power Logistics
Best Security Provider
G4S
Best Staging Provider
Pro Event Structures
Best Temporary Structure Provider
Arena
Best Toilets/Showers
PEEQUAL Ltd
Best Use of Tech at an Event
Eurovision 2023 | Celestial
Creative Agency of the Year Sponsored by Evolution Dome
Kit & Caboodle
Event Production of the Year
2023 UCI Cycling World Championships | ADI
Event Venue/Space of the Year Sponsored by Ontrax Rentals
Alexandra Palace
One to Watch Sponsored by Better Green Group
PEEQUAL Ltd
Production Agency of the Year
Far and Beyond
Save of the Season
Vento Insurance
The Sustainability Award Sponsored by One Tribe (TR1BE)
LS Events
AAA Supplier of the Year
Arena
AAA Legend Award
Eat to the Beat | Bonnie May and Mary Shelley-Smith
“Congratulations to all the winners whose services and products hugely impressed the judges,” said Barrett. “Clearly there is no shortage of challenges in the live events industry at present, not least high costs and the impact of a tumultuous global backdrop, but ahead of a huge summer of live events, the Event Production Awards was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the very best our innovative and enduring industry has to offer.”