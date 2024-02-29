Last night’s Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2024 saw 21 winners crowned on stage at indigo at The O2, across categories such as Event Production of the Year, Best Aerial Spectacular and Event Venue of the Year.

The awards were staged after day one of the Event Production Show (EPS), which took place less than five miles away at ExCeL London.

For the first time, the AAA Legend Award was presented to two event professionals. Eat to the Beat owners Bonnie May and Mary Shelley-Smith (pictured above), who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the company this year, were presented the award by Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett.

The AAA Supplier of the Year went to Arena Group (pictured below), which also picked up the award for Best Temporary Structure Provider.

The full list of winners:

AV Production of the Year

Ultratech COC | Stage Engage

Best Aerial Spectacular

AeroAVA / SkyWorx

Best Concessions Provider

Streamline Leisure

Best Crew Provider

Alpha Crew

Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier

Entertee Hire

Best Major Event Operator Sponsored by Arena

Identity

Best Power Provider sponsored by Pre-Hospital Emergency Services

Power Logistics

Best Security Provider

G4S

Best Staging Provider

Pro Event Structures

Best Temporary Structure Provider

Arena

Best Toilets/Showers

PEEQUAL Ltd

Best Use of Tech at an Event

Eurovision 2023 | Celestial

Creative Agency of the Year Sponsored by Evolution Dome

Kit & Caboodle

Event Production of the Year

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships | ADI

Event Venue/Space of the Year Sponsored by Ontrax Rentals

Alexandra Palace

One to Watch Sponsored by Better Green Group

PEEQUAL Ltd

Production Agency of the Year

Far and Beyond

Save of the Season

Vento Insurance

The Sustainability Award Sponsored by One Tribe (TR1BE)

LS Events

AAA Supplier of the Year

Arena

AAA Legend Award

Eat to the Beat | Bonnie May and Mary Shelley-Smith

“Congratulations to all the winners whose services and products hugely impressed the judges,” said Barrett. “Clearly there is no shortage of challenges in the live events industry at present, not least high costs and the impact of a tumultuous global backdrop, but ahead of a huge summer of live events, the Event Production Awards was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the very best our innovative and enduring industry has to offer.”