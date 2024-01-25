The Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2024 shortlist has been announced, featuring many of the industry’s leading production agencies, promoters, suppliers and venues.
The EPAs will take place on 28 February at Indigo at The O2. The evening event will follow day one of the Event Production Show (EPS), which takes place less than five miles away at ExCeL London.
Organised by Access All Areas owner Mash Media and overseen by the team behind EPS and the Access All Areas Conference & Awards, the EPAs celebrates excellence in the delivery and production of live events.
This year’s awards will feature 20 categories, with several new additions including Best Concessions Provider, Best Major Event Operator, Best Aerial Spectacular and One to Watch.
Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett said, “For more than a decade the Event Production Awards has celebrated excellence in the business of live event production; from honouring the unwavering achievement of industry veterans to recognising the innovative approach of newcomers.
“This year is poised to be the best EPAs yet, with superb live event venue Indigo at The O2 set to welcome leading talent from across the industry; including suppliers, agencies, venues, production teams and promoters. I’m looking forward to seeing you there.”
Tickets for the EPAs 2024 can be purchased here. The final shortlist is as follows:
Best Aerial Spectacular
- Firework Crazy Limited
- Coronation Concert Drone Show | SKYMAGIC
- Resurgam at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival 2023
- United by Music | Eurovision 2023 | Celestial
- Isle of Wight Festival Drone Shows | AeroAVA / SkyWorx
- BPM SFX Ltd
Best Toilets/Showers
- Qdos Event Hire
- Brilliant Bogs at Brockwell Live | Site Equip
- Ontrax Rentals UK
- PEEQUAL Ltd
- Wernick Events
- GAP Hire Solutions
Creative Agency of the Year
- Electric Cat Productions
- Kit & Caboodle
- Plaster Communications
- Redblaze ltd
- Visual Architects
- Mustard Media
Best Security Provider
- G4S
- ONYX Event Management Limited
- Alliance Events
- Compact Security
- Total Event Solutions
- Newman Event Services
- Cronos Protection Limited
Best Concessions Provider
- Swansea Arena
- Far and Beyond
- Peppermint Bars and Events
- Streamline Leisure Ltd
- Victorious Events
- Field Vision Bars Ltd
Best Crew Provider
- Showforce Services
- Ethical Staffing
- Ginger Owl Productions (Events) Ltd
- Trojan Crewing Solutions Ltd
- Connection Crew CIC
- Alpha Crew
- Spartan Crew
- The Yardboiz’ | Victorious Events
Best Power Provider
- XLE Event Services Ltd
- Instagrid UK Ltd
- Power Logistics
- SMART Power
- Pearce Hire
Best Staging Provider
- Serious Stages
- Pro Event Structures
- Acorn Structures
- AEW Wembley 2023 | NoNonsense Group
- Planet Grunt Productions
- IPS (Impact Production Services)
Production Agency of the Year
- Unlimited Productions
- 21CC Group Ltd
- Far and Beyond
- LS Events
- First Sight Media
- JSW Entertainment Group
- Chameleon Live
AV Production of the Year
- Hire Frequencies
- Ultratech COC | Stage Engage
- Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 | Encore
- A Town Called Malice | London Filmed
- Innovation Zero | Immersive AV
- First Sight Media
- UAE President’s Cup | Creative Technology
Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier
- Entertee Hire
- Arena
- G4S
- Mojo Rental LTD
- Sunbelt Rentals
Event Venue/Space of the year
- Between the Bridges
- Swansea Arena
- Alexandra Palace
- Boiler Shop
- Austria Center Vienna
- Ascot Racecourse
Save of the Season
- Vento Insurance
- Arena
- Sunbelt Rentals
Best Temporary Structure Provider
- Losberger De Boer UK Ltd
- Pro Event Structures
- Triton Project Solutions
- Arena
- Formula E World Championship | The Halo Group
- Wimbledon Tennis | The Halo Group
- Feeders
- Spacecube
- Evolution Dome
- Fews Marquees
- NoNonsense Group
- Versatile Venues
Best Use of Tech at an Event
- Boxbar Tech
- Showpower
- TagMix
- Reality 3d
- SKYMAGIC
- Meta Games | Avvio Reply
- Power Logistics
- You. Smart. Thing.
- Ginger Owl Productions (Events) Ltd
- Max WiFi
- Eurovision | Celestial
- polySTAGE | Austria Center Vienna
Best Major Event Operator
- Identity
- Brockwell Live
- Professional Security Magazine
- Luck Juice
- Victorious Events
- Black Deer Live Ltd
One to watch
- Sandpit Creations Ltd
- TourMgmt
- Safer Spaces Now CIC
- ConcepTonic Ltd
- Roadie Medic Limited (UK)
- PEEQUAL Ltd
- App Studios Ltd
The Sustainability Award
- Recup
- PMY Group
- Grafit Display Hire
- The Stage Bus
- You. Smart. Thing.
- A Greener Future (AGF)
- Better Green Ltd
- Balloonista Limited
- LS Events
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Outspoken Cycles
- AE (Associate Events)
Event Production of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV FanFest 2023 | EPH Creative
- RFU Red Roses Fan Zone | Provision Events
- Weston Beach Race | RHL Activities
- South Facing | METHOD Events
- World Trampoline Championships 2023 | Novum Live
- Brockwell Live
- The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome | TBI Media
- 8th Birthday Weekender 2023 | Bongo’s Bingo
- 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships | ADI
- Ripple Swell Global | Vibration Production
- Utopia & Entropy | IllumiNaughty Ltd
- Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool
AAA Supplier of the Year
- Twilight Trees
- Entertee Hire
- Arena
- Peppermint Bars and Events
- Qdos Event Hire
- Ginger Owl Productions (Events) Ltd
- Compact Security
- Better Green Ltd
- Road Traffic Solutions Ltd
- Newman Event Services
- ExpoFP