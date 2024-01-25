The Event Production Awards (EPAs) 2024 shortlist has been announced, featuring many of the industry’s leading production agencies, promoters, suppliers and venues.

The EPAs will take place on 28 February at Indigo at The O2. The evening event will follow day one of the Event Production Show (EPS), which takes place less than five miles away at ExCeL London.

Organised by Access All Areas owner Mash Media and overseen by the team behind EPS and the Access All Areas Conference & Awards, the EPAs celebrates excellence in the delivery and production of live events.

This year’s awards will feature 20 categories, with several new additions including Best Concessions Provider, Best Major Event Operator, Best Aerial Spectacular and One to Watch.

Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett said, “For more than a decade the Event Production Awards has celebrated excellence in the business of live event production; from honouring the unwavering achievement of industry veterans to recognising the innovative approach of newcomers.

“This year is poised to be the best EPAs yet, with superb live event venue Indigo at The O2 set to welcome leading talent from across the industry; including suppliers, agencies, venues, production teams and promoters. I’m looking forward to seeing you there.”

Tickets for the EPAs 2024 can be purchased here. The final shortlist is as follows:

Best Aerial Spectacular

Firework Crazy Limited

Coronation Concert Drone Show | SKYMAGIC

Resurgam at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival 2023

United by Music | Eurovision 2023 | Celestial

Isle of Wight Festival Drone Shows | AeroAVA / SkyWorx

BPM SFX Ltd

Best Toilets/Showers

Qdos Event Hire

Brilliant Bogs at Brockwell Live | Site Equip

Ontrax Rentals UK

PEEQUAL Ltd

Wernick Events

GAP Hire Solutions

Creative Agency of the Year

Electric Cat Productions

Kit & Caboodle

Plaster Communications

Redblaze ltd

Visual Architects

Mustard Media

Best Security Provider

G4S

ONYX Event Management Limited

Alliance Events

Compact Security

Total Event Solutions

Newman Event Services

Cronos Protection Limited

Best Concessions Provider

Swansea Arena

Far and Beyond

Peppermint Bars and Events

Streamline Leisure Ltd

Victorious Events

Field Vision Bars Ltd

Best Crew Provider

Showforce Services

Ethical Staffing

Ginger Owl Productions (Events) Ltd

Trojan Crewing Solutions Ltd

Connection Crew CIC

Alpha Crew

Spartan Crew

The Yardboiz’ | Victorious Events

Best Power Provider

XLE Event Services Ltd

Instagrid UK Ltd

Power Logistics

SMART Power

Pearce Hire

Best Staging Provider

Serious Stages

Pro Event Structures

Acorn Structures

AEW Wembley 2023 | NoNonsense Group

Planet Grunt Productions

IPS (Impact Production Services)

Production Agency of the Year

Unlimited Productions

21CC Group Ltd

Far and Beyond

LS Events

First Sight Media

JSW Entertainment Group

Chameleon Live

AV Production of the Year

Hire Frequencies

Ultratech COC | Stage Engage

Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 | Encore

A Town Called Malice | London Filmed

Innovation Zero | Immersive AV

First Sight Media

UAE President’s Cup | Creative Technology

Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier

Entertee Hire

Arena

G4S

Mojo Rental LTD

Sunbelt Rentals

Event Venue/Space of the year

Between the Bridges

Swansea Arena

Alexandra Palace

Boiler Shop

Austria Center Vienna

Ascot Racecourse

Save of the Season

Vento Insurance

Arena

Sunbelt Rentals

Best Temporary Structure Provider

Losberger De Boer UK Ltd

Pro Event Structures

Triton Project Solutions

Arena

Formula E World Championship | The Halo Group

Wimbledon Tennis | The Halo Group

Feeders

Spacecube

Evolution Dome

Fews Marquees

NoNonsense Group

Versatile Venues

Best Use of Tech at an Event

Boxbar Tech

Showpower

TagMix

Reality 3d

SKYMAGIC

Meta Games | Avvio Reply

Power Logistics

You. Smart. Thing.

Ginger Owl Productions (Events) Ltd

Max WiFi

Eurovision | Celestial

polySTAGE | Austria Center Vienna

Best Major Event Operator

Identity

Brockwell Live

Professional Security Magazine

Luck Juice

Victorious Events

Black Deer Live Ltd

One to watch

Sandpit Creations Ltd

TourMgmt

Safer Spaces Now CIC

ConcepTonic Ltd

Roadie Medic Limited (UK)

PEEQUAL Ltd

App Studios Ltd

The Sustainability Award

Recup

PMY Group

Grafit Display Hire

The Stage Bus

You. Smart. Thing.

A Greener Future (AGF)

Better Green Ltd

Balloonista Limited

LS Events

Sunbelt Rentals

Outspoken Cycles

AE (Associate Events)

Event Production of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV FanFest 2023 | EPH Creative

RFU Red Roses Fan Zone | Provision Events

Weston Beach Race | RHL Activities

South Facing | METHOD Events

World Trampoline Championships 2023 | Novum Live

Brockwell Live

The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome | TBI Media

8th Birthday Weekender 2023 | Bongo’s Bingo

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships | ADI

Ripple Swell Global | Vibration Production

Utopia & Entropy | IllumiNaughty Ltd

Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool

AAA Supplier of the Year