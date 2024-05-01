Arena Group has completed the acquisition of temporary structure supplier Showblock, which has offices in the UK, Ireland and Dubai.

The acquisition is Arena Group’s third in the past 12 months, following deals for the remaining 50% of Aztec Shaffer in November and the purchase of Stadium Solutions just weeks ago.

Arena Group, which was declared AAA Supplier of the Year at the Event Production Awards, said Showblock will continue to be led by its founder and MD Nick Cole from it is base in Warwickshire. Maestra, Showblock’s partner in the Middle East, will continue to operate the structures within that region.

Founded in 2017, Showblock designs and manufactures architectural temporary structures for a wide range of applications including events, brand activations and exhibitions. Among the events it has supplied are COP28 UAE, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Chelsea Flower Show and the Diriyah ePrix in Saudia Arabia.

Arena, which was rebranded in December, said Showblock’s products complement its own extensive range of temporary and semi-permanent structures.

“Their structures have already graced major international events and this strategic deal will allow further expansion into this growing global market,” said Arena’s CEO Paul Berger. “Showblock’s values, ambition and sustainability commitments align directly with Arena Group’s and we look forward to working together to deliver industry-leading space solutions.”

Cole said, “My vision for Showblock has always been to push the boundaries of modular temporary structure design, while providing excellent service to our clients. This acquisition represents an exciting new era, allowing us to extend our support to industry professionals on a larger scale.”