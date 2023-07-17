The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games organising committee has announced that Arena will be the events’ official provider of temporary infrastructure.

Multi-service international events specialist Arena will provide design and installation services for temporary infrastructure (overlay) at at least 13 competition venues. The company’s overlay & event management services division is to create temporary structures at some of the most iconic Paris venues used for the Olympics, including the Stade de France, Paris La Défense Arena, the Nautical Stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne, the National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines and the Arena Paris Nord.

Arena will work in line with Paris 2024’s sustainability commitment to organise the Olympic and Paralympic Games with 95% of its temporary infrastructure being re-used. Among the modular structures Arena will provide are bungalows, containers, tents and temporary grandstands.

Arena CEO Paul Berger said, “This is a great moment in Arena’s history, especially for our overlay division, and it’s a great honour for all of us.”

“This agreement demonstrates the extraordinary efforts of our teams, as well as the trust and commitment we share with the organising committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games organising committee president Tony Estanguet said, “As Official Supporter of the Games, this world-class event player, endowed with extensive experience, will provide valuable services and infrastructure at no less than 13 competition sites. It was also very important to us that Arena commit to more environmentally friendly practices, in line with our vision of a more responsible Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Arena’s overlay and event management services division CEO Clive Stephens said, “With social and environmental responsibility as guiding principles, Arena is committed to contributing to the ambition of Paris 2024 for more responsible Games.”