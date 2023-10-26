Senior leaders of the organising committees of the next three Olympic Games – LA28, Milan-Cortina 2026 and Paris 2024 – have confirmed to speak at Host City 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also speaking at Host City, which takes place from 20-21 November at the Technology and Innovation Centre, include AEG Europe COO John Langford, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy, Glasgow Life chief executive Susan Deighan and VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE.

With the support of Global Presenting Partners and Hosts Glasgow Life and EventScotland, this year’s event will bring major event owners, organisers and hosts together for discussions around the conference theme of ‘Driving and Reacting to Change’.

Olympic insight

LA28’s vice president, games delivery and infrastructure Hilary Ash will give a fireside chat on what is next for the LA 28 Olympics. She will share an overview of the Games’ vision and mission; sport parks concept and use of existing venues and the Games plan including sports programme and venue mapping.

Giulio Alessandrini, head of venues and infrastructure, Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is speaking at Host City on the panel Changing Venue Requirements. Formerly senior technical services and overlay manager at FIFA, Alessandrini has a knowledge of the sport industry infrastructures, including venue design, procurement and commercial strategies, site management and events delivery.

Carole Colin Kjaer, digital, CRM and data director at Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and digital in the sports and consumer goods sectors. She spent more than 12 years at the Carlsberg Group where she was in charge of sports sponsorship including Euro 2016.