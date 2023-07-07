Kuehne+Nagel has become the official freight forwarding and logistics supporter for the British Olympic Association (Team GB).

The partnership, which runs until the end of 2026, will include warehousing, UK domestic operations and international logistics support, including for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The logistics solutions provider said it marks a significant milestone as part of its efforts to further expand its Expo and Events activities.

The partnership will also encompass event project management, customs clearance and on-time delivery of equipment and supplies.

Kuehne+Nagel UK Expo and Events director Mike Priestley said, “This partnership allows us to further showcase our expertise in the live event sector, with a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of Team GB athletes on their Olympic journey. We look forward to collaborating with Team GB to explore how we can deliver sustainable logistics solutions throughout the partnership.”

Team GB commercial director Tim Ellerton said, “Seamless logistics are a vital piece of the puzzle in developing an environment that allows our athletes to excel. Kuehne+Nagel has demonstrated their passion for excellence in the execution of their services and this alongside their ambition to be one of the most sustainable logistics operators in the market is why we are delighted to be working with them as we head into the next leg of our journey towards Paris 2024.”