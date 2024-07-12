The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today, 12 July, announced the inaugural Olympic Esports Games 2025 will be staged in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it will promote genre equality.

The IOC said its partnership with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia will run for 12 years, with the Olympic Esports Games to be held “regularly”.

IOC president Thomas Bach said it was fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the project because of its expertise in esports. “The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience,” he said. “By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports.”

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, minister of sport and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee said, “As a first ever Esports Olympic Games, obviously there is still much to consider and plan with the IOC, but we are committed to hosting a special event that respects and celebrates the Olympic values while boldly seizing the momentum to drive esports forward with the international platform the sport and its athletes deserve.

“We are a youthful nation, with over 23 million gamers, embracing the future with new thinking and partnerships. Supported by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, our Kingdom has become a global hub for professional esports. Hosting this event is the result of a rich past, an exciting present and a promising future for the industry in the Kingdom. This is a natural next step for our young athletes, our country and the global esports community.”

The IOC said 67% of the Saudi population consider themselves to be gamers, with an ever-increasing number, currently 100, of pro esports players pursuing fulltime careers.

It will now begin the process of selecting a city and venue for the inaugural edition of the Olympic Esports Games, the specific timing of the event, the titles to be included, and the qualification process for the players.