ES Global, a specialist in demountable overlay and infrastructure solutions, has become an official supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The contract covers the products and services in relation to the planning, conception, provision, installation, integration, maintenance and dismantling of temporary infrastructure, also known as overlay.

ES Global will provide tents, containment, and scaffold structures for the Olympics and Paralympics, aligning with the Paris 2024 global ambition of organising a Games whereby 95% of the venues are pre-existing or temporary.

ES Global said every item used will have a second life after the Games, with ES Global aiming to reach 90% reuse of the items and the rest either upcycled or recycled. Structures to be supplied by ES Global at the event include a wall for sport climbing at Le Bourget.

ES Global France managing director Cyrille d’Estienne d’Orves (pictured far right) said, “We could not be more pleased to sign this deal with Paris 2024. This event is in our DNA as a company, and it is testament to our growing French and mainland Europe business, that we are able to make this significant commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.”