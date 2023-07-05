Event structures and staging specialist ES Global has been listed in the 2023 Sunday Times 100, which identifies the 100 fastest-growing private companies in Britain.

With average annual growth of 105% over the past three years, the London-headquartered company is listed 33rd. To qualify for inclusion, companies needed to have generated revenue of at least £250,000 four years ago and at least £5 million in the last full year of trading, with revenue growth measured by the compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

With nearly half a century of experience working in rock concert touring and staging, ES Global provides structures, stages, and temporary infrastructure from its headquarters in London and offices in Australia, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and USA. It is increasingly focusing on the provision of modular and relocatable venues and buildings for the film, music, immersive experience, and public sectors. The company’s recent projects include the delivery of major venues in the culture and sport sectors, including at the Tokyo 2021 Games and for the ABBA Voyage Arena (pictured).

ES Global co-CEOs Jeff Burke and Olly Watts said in a statement, “We have worked incredibly hard with our team, partners and supply chains across the world to achieve this growth, and its wonderful for everyone in the company to be recognised in the 2023 Sunday Times 100. We celebrated 10 years since the London 2012 Olympics last year, which was a pivotal moment for the company, and it’s hard to believe that we have delivered some of our best projects in the last three years even during the most challenging period for the industry. ES Global will continue to evolve our offer to meet the demand for high-quality and sustainable event and modular structures”.