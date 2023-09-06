Virtual concert series ABBA Voyage is understood to be making more than $2 million (£1.6m) a week across seven shows at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in East London.

According to a Bloomberg report, the show at the 3,000-capacity venue, designed by Stufish Entertainment Architects and built by ES Global, has generated more than $150m (£119m) in sales and sold more than 1.5m tickets since the show run began in May 2022.

The venue is understood to be 99% full every night and, with an average ticket price of about £85 it means the show is making more than £1.6m a week.

The building in East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park houses a 6,710sqm theatre in which avatars of ABBA members Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid, created by Industrial Light & Magic, perform digitally with a 10-piece band.

Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, the project’s lead investor, told Bloomberg, “If you are an artist, you can create your legacy in a way you never could before. This is such a success. We already have been talking to some artists that really want to do this.”

According to the report, ABBA Voyage’s producers, which include Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson, are in discussions to roll the show out to cities such as Las Vegas, New York, Singapore and Sydney.