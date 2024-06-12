Pophouse Entertainment, the lead investor in the hugely successful virtual concert series ABBA Voyage, has reportedly met with the owners of Elvis Presley’s intellectual property with the aim of returning him to the stage as a digital avatar for a live show series.

According to a Financial Times report, Pophouse has met with investment company Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to Presley’s image and likeness, and music rights owner Sony Music. The negotiations are understood to have centred on forming a commercial partnership as opposed to the acquisition of the music rights or IP.

Pophouse co-founder Björn Ulvaeus has spoken publicly of his desire to “see the young Elvis come alive again”.

Sweden’s Pophouse, which was the founding investor in London’s ABBA Voyage show series, is understood to have paid USD $300 million in April for the assets of veteran rock band KISS. The heavy metal act has sold more than 100m records worldwide since the band was formed some 50 year ago.

The ABBA Voyage show series at the 3,000-capacity purpose built London venue, designed by Stufish Entertainment Architects and built by ES Global, contributed £322.6 million to the London economy last year.