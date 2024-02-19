Producers of ABBA Voyage are to stage the concert series’ first accessibility-focused show, created with consultation from accessible theatre experts, A Relaxed Company.

For the ‘Calmer Concert’ on 25 April, provisions will be made at London’s purpose-built 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena, including extra trained staff on hand, reduced arena capacity and chill-out zones around the venue.

The show will also include a ‘sensory setlist’ outlining what to expect from every song during the concert and a ‘visual story’ explaining what to expect from the venue are available. No adjustments will be made to the sound and lighting of the concert.

It was recently announced that ABBA Voyage, the concert series that sees digital versions of ABBA members perform seven times a week in the arena, contributed £322.6 million to the London economy last year.

A Relaxed Company, formed by accessible theatre experts Chris Pike and Catherine Usher, advises productions, theatres and venues on accessibility for neurodiverse and autistic audiences.

Usher and Pike said, “ABBA Voyage is a magical experience, and we are so glad that the team is holding the Calmer Concert so that everyone can experience it. We’ve been working with the whole team to ensure that the concert is ready to welcome everyone, whether you’re neurodivergent, sensory sensitive, or just looking for a calmer alternative.”

The calmer concert is an addition to the access provision the ABBA Arena offers year-round. There are British Sign Language-interpreted performances, companion tickets, wheelchair access and step-free entry.