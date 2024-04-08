Major events supplier ES Global has undergone a major rebrand. The work of London-based creative agency North, ES Global said the refreshed branding was created to give the 50-year old company a contemporary look and bolder narrative.

ES Global was included in the 2023 Sunday Times 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in Britain, with average annual growth of 105% over the past three years. The company said the updated visual identity was commissioned at a time when it is enjoying significant expansion across four continents, led from its headquarters in the UK, with the team being expanded across built sectors including entertainment, culture, sport, public sector and staging.

ES Global’s many landmark projects include building London’s ABBA Arena and the BBC Earth Experience exhibition venue, while also providing concert staging for touring artists including Harry Styles. Forthcoming major projects include the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and delivering four pavilions at the World Expo in Osaka in 2025.

While the company name remains the same, ES Global said its website design, web address, email and lexicon for how the brand values are communicated have been upgraded.

ES Global joint-CEO Olly Watts said “We are looking forward with more energy than ever. Our new identity conveys the scale, ambition of our work, as well as the consistency and quality of what we deliver — and have been delivering since our beginnings working with household names.

Fellow joint-CEO Jeff Burke said. “We are operating in global markets as one team, bringing our partners and supply chain along with us when it comes to innovation, dynamism, and sustainability. Every single one of us is excited for the future and we’re thankful to North for getting to the crux of who we are and what we want to be.”