Host City 2023 conference and exhibition will return to Glasgow’s Technology and Innovation Centre on 20-21 November for two days of debate focused on the conference theme of ‘driving and reacting to change’.

The event, which will be attended by senior leaders of the organising committees of the next three Olympic Games – LA28, Milan-Cortina 2026 and Paris 2024, will see Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett chair a panel discussion titled Transforming Entertainment Experiences. The session’s speakers will discuss trends in the kind of experiences audiences are demanding now, including the rise of premiumisation and VIP experiences, and the increased expectations around environmental and social responsibility.

Also due to speak at Host City are AEG Europe COO John Langford, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy, LA28 VP Games delivery & infrastructure Hilary Ash, and Shine promoter Joe Dougan. Host City will be delivered in partnership with Glasgow Life and EventScotland.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE said, “EventScotland is delighted to continue its partnership with Host City having been a long-standing supporter of the conference since its inception in 2014. With the global spotlight recently shining on Glasgow, and Scotland for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, we are excited to once again welcome a range of excellent speakers and industry colleagues to Glasgow for two days of knowledge sharing and collaborative discussion.

Glasgow Life CEO Susan Deighan said, “We’re looking forward to Host City returning to Glasgow in November and to welcoming major event owners, organisers, federations, cities and wider stakeholders to discuss the key challenges and opportunities facing the global events industry today. Events contribute significantly to Glasgow’s visitor economy and support the city’s wider health and wellbeing agenda. We’re excited to again be part of the conversation and to be able to share our experience of delivering engaging events with positive long-term benefits that create a genuine legacy for our communities.