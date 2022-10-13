Sports, business and cultural events conference Host City is to return to a live format at Glasgow’s Technology & Innovation Centre next month, covering topics such as sustainability, technology and new event concepts.

The event, which takes place from 15-16 November under the theme of ‘Face to Face with the New Realities’, will feature event professionals from organisations such as VisitScotland, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tour de France and the Global Esports Federation.

The opening panel, looking at the forces shaping today’s events industry, will include IOC honorary member Sam Ramsamy, Glasgow Life chief executive Susan Deighan and Aggreko head of sales, major events David De Behr

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE will be joined by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) president David Lappartient (pictured), who will share insights into plans for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

A panel on sustainability will include The R&A director of sustainable golf Arlette Anderson and Paris 2024 director of environmental excellence Georgina Grenon.

IOC Olympic Channel Services director Yiannis Exarchos, International Tennis Federation CEO Kelly Fairweather Recast founder and CEO Andy Meikle, will discuss how to unlock the power of technology at sporting events.

New event concepts will be discussed by a panel featuring Global Esports Federation, Metaverse Council & Commission member Prof. Andy Miah and Tour de France head of project Tine Eriksen Green.

Other panel themes include the rise of women’s sport and entertainment; the mindset of the future fan; partnership paradigms of event hosting and delivery; how to design a better events industry; and how major events can benefit host cities. The conference is delivered with supporting partners EventScotland, Glasgow Life and Glasgow Convention Bureau.

VisitScotland director of events Bush OBE said, “The economic and social benefits of sporting, cultural and business events are widely recognised. Events help support jobs, both directly within the industry as well as in wider sectors including tourism and hospitality, and make a valuable contribution towards our health and wellbeing. This year’s conference theme will ensure as an industry we can continue to deliver these key benefits as part of the dynamic and ever-changing world we operate in.”

Glasgow Life chief executive Susan Deighan said, “This year’s conference will provide an invaluable opportunity for destination representatives, rightsholders, organising committees and suppliers from all over the world to reconnect and share their expertise, experience, and best practice.

“And as cities everywhere continue to focus on post-pandemic recovery, there has never been a more important time to discuss the future of our events landscape; from creating genuine legacies and ensuring the positive impact of events benefits local communities, to designing and adapting events with sustainability in mind, and looking at new models for engaging and attracting more diverse audiences, as well as the role events can play in supporting a wider health and wellbeing agenda, and the regeneration of the visitor economy.”