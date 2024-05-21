Idlewild and The View are among the acts set to perform at a new 8,000-capacity Scottish festival this year.

Promoted by Graham Howie, with production handled by LHG Productions, Heartland Festival has been given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) to take place on 29-30 June in Pitlochry.

Addressing the PKC licensing committee on Monday, 20 May, Howie said that he is expecting the event to attract an attendance of around 4,000 people in its first year. The festival has been granted a license for one year, but the promoter said he hoped it would become an annual event and reach the 8,000 audience capacity in subsequent years.

As reported by The National, he said, “We’re hoping it can help and drive the local economy, which has taken a battering after Covid. I think it’s a great celebration for Pitlochry. It helps to put us back on the map.

“We’re losing the Blair Castle Horse Trials this year and I very much hope, in future years, this is something that could replace it.”

He continued, “The response in the local area has been very, very strong. 99 of the population of Pitlochry seem very keen on it.”