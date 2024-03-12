In a challenging year for festivals that has seen a string of cancelations, Scotland’s Regular Music and UK Live, both owned by DEAG subsidiary KMJ Entertainment, have partnered with the promoter of Scottish event Party at The Palace with the aim of using their combined expertise and resources to collectively stage a weekend event at Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian.

The event on 10-11 August will have a daily capacity of 10,000. It’s being run as a joint venture, with both single day and weekend tickets made available. Among the acts scheduled to play the event are ABC, Ali Campbell, Big Country, Go West, Heaven 17, Lulu, Skids and Toyah.

In 2021, KMJ-owner Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) acquired a 90% stake in promoter UK Live, owner of 1980s music festival brand Let’s Rock and events including the Penn Festival. Over the years UK Live has invested in its own infrastructure, including staging and marquees. At the time of the acquisition, KMJ Entertainment CEO Stuart Galbraith said the company’s ability to provide its own infrastructure was a key attraction.

Nick Billinghurst of UK Live, who owns Let’s Rock Scotland said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Party at The Palace. We discovered that our values align and that we put equal importance on what we feel festivals represent. Teaming up makes perfect sense, both organisationally and emotionally.”

Party at The Palace director John Richardson said, “We are absolutely delighted to be teaming up with UK Live. It is something that we have been wanting to do for a few years and we are very excited about what the future will bring. They have a vast wealth of experience and knowledge which we will no doubt benefit from and, like us, they know how to throw a great party.”