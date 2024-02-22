Having led Kilimanjaro Live’s continued expansion over the 16 years since he launched the live music promoter, Stuart Galbraith is to oversee newly formed parent KMJ Entertainment representing no less than 16 live entertainment brands.

Under the newly opened KMJ Entertainment umbrella will sit live music promoters Kilimanjaro Live, Regular Music, FORM and Singular Artists; spoken word producers Fane and How To Academy; theatrical companies Flying Music and JAS Theatricals; ticket companies Gigantic, Myticket and Tickets.ie; festivals Belladrum Tartan Heart, Let’s Rock and Pennfest; exhibition venue Arches London Bridge and production company Kontour.

Owned by Berlin-based Deutsche Entertainment AG, KMJ Entertainment has interests throughout the UK and Ireland that collectively sell around 4 million tickets per year.

Galbraith, KMJ Entertainment’s CEO, said the company is set to continue targeted growth under the new structure: “Expansion became a natural and healthy evolution for Kilimanjaro Live as we stepped out of the pandemic and into a new landscape of live entertainment.

“Kilimanjaro Live was originally formed to provide the best live rock and pop entertainment across the UK, but as a group, we’ve now expanded into new areas and needed an umbrella name that represents and supports our growing family of companies across the live entertainment world.

” I’m very proud to see our evolution into KMJ Entertainment, with the support of our parent company, DEAG.”