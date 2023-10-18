Deutsche Entertainment AG-owned promoter Kilimanjaro Live has appointed Alan Day as director, with immediate effect, while Josh Casey joins the company as a new promoter.

Since joining the company in 2008, Day has worked with live touring artists including Don Broco, Steve Hackett, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and Bullet For My Valentine.

Since its launch in 2020, Day has headed up one of Kilimanjaro’s two in-house promoting arms, Action! Presents, which focuses on rock and metal acts.

Moving from Robomagic, new promoter Casey brings his eight years of experience in live music promotion to the existing Kilimanjaro promoting team. Casey founded J-Bone Collective in Scotland and promoted concerts for artists such as Skepta, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, AJ Tracey and Tion Wayne.

After a pre and post-pandemic stint at DF Concerts/Live Nation, Casey joined Robomagic Live in London. Recently he has worked with K-Trap, Iniko, Groove Armada, Marc E. Bassy, Russ Millions and Blanco. He will be based in Kilimanjaro’s Live London office.

Kilimanjaro CEO Stuart Galbraith said, “These are exciting times for Kilimanjaro Live, and we’re reflecting that with the expansion of our team. As an instrumental member of the Kilimanjaro Live promoter team for the past two decades, Alan has been integral to the growth of the company, both in terms of his live tours, and his expertise within Kilimanjaro Live as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of live entertainment.

“We are delighted that Alan has agreed to become a director here at Kilimanjaro Live, and we are excited as a group for the opportunities of expansion that this will bring. We also welcome Josh Casey from Robomagic. Josh brings an exciting new area of live music to Kilimanjaro and we are looking forward to seeing where his expertise plus our experience can go.”