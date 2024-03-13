Stuart Galbraith’s KMJ Entertainment has added a further company to the stable that already includes 16 live entertainment brands.

Owned by Berlin-based pan-European ticketing business, promoter and venue operator DEAG, KMJ Entertainment has acquired a controlling stake in live event promoter and producer ShowPlanr, which was rebranded from MRC Presents in October last year.

ShowPlanr works across indoor and outdoor venues to stage touring shows and co-productions including London Symphonic Rock Orchestra, Michael Starring Ben, Killer Queen, Dreamboys, Rhythm of the Dance and Dancing In The Streets. Forthcoming shows include Waterloo A Tribute to ABBA at P&J Live (cap. 15,000) in Aberdeen and Country Superstars at LW Theatres’ Adelphi Theatre in London.

KMJ said the purchase of the company, originally founded in 2010 by Chris Jenkins (pictured), will increase the group’s entertainment output and add 250,000 tickets to the inventory, with it working alongside the group’s longstanding theatre brand Flying Music.

Jenkins said, “I’m delighted to be joining forces with DEAG and the KMJ family. The opportunities that this partnership will unlock for the ShowPlanr team, our performers, crew and partners in the UK and internationally are incredibly exciting. Following a successful recovery post-Covid we’ve enjoyed record ticket sales and in 2024 we have launched more new tours than ever before. Becoming part of KMJ and DEAG will allow us to build on this success and accelerate some really exciting new projects in collaboration with other companies across the group. Most importantly, KMJ and DEAG are strongly aligned with ShowPlanr’s own values.”

Under the recently opened KMJ Entertainment umbrella sits live music promoters Kilimanjaro Live, Regular Music, FORM and Singular Artists; spoken word producers Fane and How To Academy; theatrical companies Flying Music and JAS Theatricals; ticket companies Gigantic, Myticket and Tickets.ie; festivals Belladrum Tartan Heart, Let’s Rock and Pennfest; exhibition venue Arches London Bridge and production company Kontour. KMJ Entertainment has interests throughout the UK and Ireland that collectively sell around 4 million tickets per year.