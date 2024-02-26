DF Concert’s Connect Music Festival (cap. 15,000) and independently run 110 Above Festival (1,000) in Leicestershire are the latest outdoor events to announce they are taking a break in 2024.

DF Concerts, which also runs Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, said it is giving Connect a rest year to make sure the next edition “flourishes, evolves and continues to offer wonderful experiences for all the fans.”

Originally held from 2007-2008 at Inveraray Castle in Argyll, the event was relaunched in 2022 at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh.

The Glasgow-based promoter said it will continue to host Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the venue, which it said was “so well received, is very accessible and was a delight for those attending”.

So far, Becky Hill and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been announced to play at the Summer Sessions, with more to be added soon. A spokesperson for DF Concerts said, “We hope to deliver a similar experience at these shows, which in the future, will sit alongside further editions of Connect Festival – utilising the grounds and excellent facilities that are quite unique for an outdoor event.”

Other cancellations

Connect’s cancellation follows several other events, including Leicestershire’s independent 110 Above Festival (cap. 1,000), which is also taking a break in 2024.

Held at Gopsall Hall Farm in Atherstone, last year’s edition of 110 Above hosted artists including Jack Garratt, The Mysterines and Circa Waves.

Organisers said in a statement, “The current economic climate means it would be reckless to plough on with such uncertainty and volatile costs – particularly for a fully independent festival like ours.

“We already had a feel for this in 2023 where conditions were challenging and the festival made a sizeable loss (this could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the amazing support from team members, contractors, and supporters – a huge thank you goes to all).

“The break will give us a chance to re-group, and re-energise. We really want to keep 110 alive as it’s a passion that we see bring joy to so many.”