Glasgow-based DF Concerts said Dundee will host its Summer Sessions festival next year, along with Edinburgh and Glasgow, and the promoter will relaunch its Connect Festival – which originally ran from 2007 and 2008.

Live Nation Entertainment-owned DF Concerts, the promoter of Glasgow’s 50,000-capacity TRNSMT festival, said Connect 2022 is an “entirely new festival experience” but will retain many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 and 2008. While the lineup or location has not been announced, the promoter said the event on 26-28 August will feature bands, DJs, artists, performers, comedians, jesters, visual arts and installations.

The original 20,000-capacity festival at Inveraray Castle was cancelled due to high running costs and the effects of the financial crisis from 2007-2010.

The new Summer Sessions event will take place on 11 June at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens, with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds the first headline act announced.

DF Concerts CEO and Summer Sessions promoter Geoff Ellis (pictured) said, “Dundee is the spiritual home of DF, having started here many moons ago, so we are delighted to return with Summer Sessions and bring some incredible music to the city.

“Dundee is a city full of energy, creativity and ambition and so provides a perfect home for Summer Sessions and the quality of artists that will come to play the Festival.”

Dundee City Council’s city development committee convener Mark Flynn said, “The success of the concerts that have been staged at Slessor Gardens so far, and its place as a fantastic venue to see bands of all types, has attracted interest from a wide variety of promoters.”

DF Concerts also recently announced the launch of one-day 15,000-capacity festival Colourboxx, which is due to take place on 25 June in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow.