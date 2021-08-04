Following the announcement that the vast majority of Covid-related restrictions will be lifted on 9 August in Scotland, DF Concerts CEO Geoff Ellis (pictured) has confirmed the company’s 50,000-capacity TRNSMT festival will go ahead on 10-12 September.

DF Concerts, which is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, has not staged TRNSMT since July 2019, with the 2020 event cancelled in April last year, and this year’s event having been postponed from July.

Ellis told the BBC, “I’m delighted to confirm we’ve got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT which is amazing, it’ll be so emotional. It’ll be two years since the last TRNSMT so people will be raring to go.

“We’re so excited, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green non-socially distanced and with a great line-up.”

Among the acts due to play at the event will be Liam Gallagher, The Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers.

Among the restrictions to remain in Scotland post 9 August are the mandatory wearing of face coverings and collection of customer contact details at indoor venues. In outdoor settings, such as outdoor events and crowded places, the use of face coverings is “encouraged”.

For the time being, the Scottish government said it will keep in place the processes through which organisers of outdoor events with audiences of more than 5,000, and indoor events of more than 2,000, will have to apply for permission to local authorities.