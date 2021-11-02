Geoff Ellis’s (pictured) DF Concerts, the promoter of Glasgow’s 50,000-capacity TRNSMT festival, has announced the launch of a new festival in the city next year.

DF Concerts, which is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, said it will stage one-day festival Colourboxx in Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on 25 June.

The 15,000-capacity event will debut with a line-up of performers including Years & Years, Becky Hill, Joesef, Rina Sawayama and Bimini, along with a mix of drag and comedy acts. Tickets are priced £49.50.

Separately, DF Concerts is hosting a series of live events at its King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut (cap. 300) venue during environmental conference COP26 in Glasgow. Its Concerts for Climate are being run in conjunction with environmental charity Project Zero. The first show, on 11 November, will be headlined by Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic. The proceeds will go towards funding a global network of ocean sanctuaries.