Promoters, artists and live music industry environmental organisations are staging a series of climate-related events at COP26 in Glasgow in the coming days.

UMA Entertainment, DF Concerts, bluedot festival, Julie’s Bicycle, Musicians In Exile, Enter Shikari and Brian Eno are among the many to host events highlighting the crucial role live music can play in driving meaningful progress to address climate change.

The COP26 events include a series of Concerts for Climate set up by DF Concerts in conjunction with environmental charity Project Zero, the proceeds of which will go towards funding a global network of ocean sanctuaries. UMA Entertainment is also hosting a day of live music, DJ sets, and talks focusing on the intersection of culture and climate, exploring how music and entertainment deliver progress in the fight against climate change.

The events follow all 13 association members of LIVE committing to the Beyond Zero Declaration, to deliver measurable and targeted action on climate change, with the aim of reaching net zero emissions across the sector by 2030.

LIVE Green has been set up to support the sector’s transition to a “regenerative future”. Among the services it provides are a free-to-access resource hub and industry-wide measurement of CO2 emissions.

AEG Europe COO and chair of LIVE Green John Langford (pictured) said, “Music has the power to create change – and the looming climate emergency requires all of our support.

“It’s fantastic to see the live music sector represented in such a positive way at COP26, and this is a great sign of things to come as we build on the progress we have made so far to set out a clear path for to decarbonisation across the sector.”