Senior figures from companies including AEG Europe, Live Nation and Kilimanjaro Live are lined up to speak at sustainability organisation A Greener Festival’s (AGF) the Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI).

The sustainability conference is due to take place on 16 September, and will be streamed online via Hopin. AGF, which has partnered with London-based live music industry conference ILMC on the event, said speakers will join in virtually from its renewable energy powered “Virtual Venue”.

Newly announced speakers include Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Dale Vince (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Dave Ojay (NAAM Festival), Amber Etre (Christie Lites), Fay Milton (Savages / Music Declares Emergency) and Celia Palau Lodge (Cooking Vinyl Records). Samm Farai Monro (Magamba Network), Meegan Jones (Sustainable Event Alliance, Great Ocean Race), Stuart McPherson (KB Event) and Jamal Chalabi (Backlash Productions) are also new to the billing.

LIVE, the umbrella group representing the UK live industry, will provide delegates with an overview of its new Live Green Declaration. AEG Europe chief operating officer John Langford, Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith and Paradigm artist booking agent Clementine Bunel are among the speakers who will discuss the declaration, which sets out a vision for sustainability in the live industry.

The Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research will present its study into the impact of touring, commissioned by Massive Attack. Delegates will hear the changes and actions needed to prevent catastrophic climate change and produce a super-low carbon live music.

The newly formed Tour Production Group (TPG) will deliver a session called A Greener Tour – V for Vendor. Moderated by TPG founder Wob Roberts, the session will delve into the opportunities, obstacles and actions for the greener tours of the near future, with a focus on vendors. It will include Amber Etra (Christie Lights), Robert Trebus (d&b audiotechnik), Stuart McPherson (KB Event Ltd), Jamal Chalabi (Backlash Productions) and Massive Attack tour manager David NG Lawrence (DNG Production).

AGF said it expects more than 200 delegates to attend the event, tickets for which are on sale now. The conference will be available for delegates to view on demand for one month following the event.

More information is available at agreenerfestival.com / @agreenerfestival.