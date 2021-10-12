Sustainable events specialist UMA Entertainment (UMAE) is to host a not-for-profit event combining live performances and conference sessions with climate experts at United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow on 6 November.

UMAE, which is chaired by Live Aid promoter Harvey Goldsmith, is working on the event with partners including Bluedot Festival, Julie’s Bicycle, LIVE Green, PRS and PPL.

It will involve a day of panels from climate experts and thought leaders across NGOs, youth activism, music and the entertainment industry. Among the speakers will be A Greener Festival director Teresa Moore, Beggars Group head of sustainability Will Hutton, Tyndall Centre deputy director Professor Carly McLachlan and Groove Armada’s Andy Cato. Performers will include Aurora, Sam Fischer and BEMZ.

Profits from the event will be donated to charity EarthPercent. Founded by Brian Eno, it provides grants to organisations working on the climate crisis. Organisers said donations will also be made to social impact charities in Glasgow.

The event is scheduled to take place at St Luke’s Church in Glasgow’s East End as part of Beyond The Green, a three-day COP26 fringe festival focused on music, arts and sustainability.

Daytime panels and talks will run from 9am to 2pm, with live performances from 7pm to 10.30pm and an after show to run from 11pm to 2am.

Further details are available here.

UMA Entertainment Group global marketing director Tara Borna said, “We’re excited to host this event during the historic COP26 environmental summit. The reality is that climate change affects each and every one of us and incredible opportunities exist within the entertainment industry to help increase positive cultural impact. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their continued support with this initiative.”