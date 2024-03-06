Harvey Goldsmith CBE, the promoter of two of the world’s biggest music events, Live Aid in 1985 and Live 8 in 2005, is the latest industry leader to take the hot seat for an AAA Backstage podcast.

A celebrated producer and promoter of concerts, festivals, charity events and television broadcasts, Goldsmith has worked with a huge number of major acts including The Who, Queen and Luciano Pavarotti.

Among his latest projects is Earth Aid Live – a series of stadium concerts planned over one weekend in six countries with the aim of raising money to fight climate change and empower young people to make a positive difference.

With The Live Aid musical Just For One Day currently running at London’s The Old Vic, Goldsmith is interviewed by AAA content director Christopher Barrett on stage at the Access All Areas Conference. Topics covered not only include the ongoing legacy of that landmark global event on 13 July 1985, but a broad range of topics from 1960s psychedelic misadventures with Peter Fonder to a passionate call to support the grassroots sector, and advice for young promoters.

As with all episodes, the podcast is available to watch on YouTube or to listen to via all the main podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple and Amazon.