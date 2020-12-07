Veteran promoter Harvey Goldsmith (pictured) and UK Live Music Group chairman Grey Parmley are among senior industry executives leading the call for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to help underwrite cancellation cover for live events next year.

The Sunday Times reported that the events industry is urging ministers to stand behind the insurance market to allow music promoters to obtain Covid-19 cover. The Group is calling for a £650m insurance fund, partly funded by the state, to enable £2bn of events business to go ahead next year.

Goldsmith said, “We’re an industry of risk-takers who, one way or another, fund events. We’d rather find a way to get back to work, to put money back into the economy.”