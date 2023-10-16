Harvey Goldsmith CBE, the UK’s best known concert promoter, will be interviewed at the AAA Conference & Awards for a live podcast recording.

Goldsmith, who promoted two of the world’s biggest music events, Live Aid in 1985 and Live 8 in 2005, is among a line-up of live events industry speakers at the morning conference on 16 November that includes LIVE CEO Jon Collins, AEG Presents director of marketing European Festivals Preeti Rajan, Association of Independent Festivals CEO John Rostron and Black Deer festival co-founder Gill Tee.

A celebrated producer and promoter of concerts, festivals, charity events and television broadcasts, Goldsmith has worked with a huge number of major acts including The Who, Queen and Luciano Pavarotti. He will be interviewed on stage at London’s EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) by AAA content director Christopher Barrett.

The morning conference will precede an afternoon awards ceremony that will celebrate the individual achievement of live event professionals as well as team efforts at promoters, production companies, agencies and service providers.

The conference will focus on three key topics; developing industry talent, tackling disturbing crowd behavioural trends, and how to address a post-pandemic reluctance among young people to attend events as costs rise. The full conference speaker line-up is:

Knowledge Is Power – Empowering the next generation of event professionals.

What can young events professionals learn from industry leaders and vice versa to ensure we have the most vibrant and inclusive industry best positioned to create successful events for all? A panel of young promoters and producers coupled with well-established industry leaders discuss whether enough is being done to support the next generation of event professionals and ensure we have a diverse, healthy and professional workforce.

CHAIR: AAA content director Christopher Barrett

Panellists:

Continental Drifts director Chris ‘Tofu’ Macmeikan

Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee

AEG Presents promoter Kara Harris

We Are The Fair director Yasmin Galletti

The In Crowd – How best to tackle changing audience behaviour at events.

Post pandemic, changing crowd behaviour at events and venues has caused concern across the industry. This panel outlines the extent of the issue, explores the likely causes and identifies solutions.

CHAIR: LIVE CEO Jon Collins

Panellists:

MOM Consultancy director Professor Chris Kemp

Safer Spaces CEO and co-founder Anna MacGregor

DHP Family head of risk management Julie Tippins

Regaining Our Youth – Engaging a new generation of eventgoers.

With data showing some reluctance among 18–24-year-olds to attend events post-pandemic, and with major shows becoming increasingly unaffordable to many, what can the industry do to engage with and attract young people? We discover the best marketing platforms to use to reach and excite young fans, and we explore industry-wide initiatives in development.

CHAIR: Joe Gallop

Panellists:

AIF CEO John Rostron

AEG Presents director of marketing European Festivals Preeti Rajan

S&C Productions head of marketing Sam Mellor

OVO Hydro head of marketing Sean Murray

