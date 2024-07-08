The third edition of the Access All Areas Conference & Awards will be held on 5 December at east London venue Indigo at The O2.

The event is expected to host around 350 guests from across the live events industry, including promoters, sports events operators, production companies, agencies, festival owners, venues, associations, brands, suppliers and freelance event professionals.

Among those to have spoken at the conference in the past are promoter Harvey Goldsmith, AEG Europe chief operating officer John Langford, Live Nation head of sustainability UK&I Victoria Chapman, Continental Drifts MD Chris ‘Tofu’ MacMeikan MBE, A Greener Future CEO Claire O’Neill and Notting Hill Carnival CEO Matthew Phillip.

Last year’s event saw the introduction of the Editor’s Award, which was collected by Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis in recognition of the event’s impressive sustainability measures. Some sixteen other awards celebrated the work of companies and events including LS Events, Eurovision, The O2 and AXS Europe.

Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett said, “On the back of two successful editions of the Conference & Awards, we will be taking the event to a new level, working with the team at Indigo, new partners and sponsors, to deliver an event that celebrates all corners of our world-leading live events industry in suitable style.”

For further details and partnership opportunities contact Gus Agostini – Gus@mashmedia.net.