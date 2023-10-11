Created to celebrate the individual achievement of live event professionals as well as team efforts at promoters, production companies, agencies and service providers, the Access All Areas Conference & Awards has received a huge response from the industry, according to organisers of the 16 November event.
Among those shortlisted for awards are major promoters such as AEG Presents and Kilimanjaro Live, operators of events including Ryder Cup, Eurovision and BBC Earth Experience and agencies including Identity, Wasserman, Engine No 4 and LS Events.
The combined conference and awards, which will take place at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London, will provide a forum for the industry to discuss key developments, challenges and opportunities, while also creating an opportunity to recognise outstanding achievements and key industry success stories of the past year.
The morning conference will focus on three key topics; developing industry talent, tackling disturbing crowd behavioural trends, and how to address a post-pandemic reluctance among young people to attend events as costs rise.
Aside from the main categories listed below, winners of two other awards will be announced on the day. The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) is to introduce the First Minister For Festivals award at the event, which will recognise and celebrate an individual MP whose work has contributed to the success of the festival sector in the past twelve months. The award will be presented by AIF CEO John Rostron. The ceremony will also include the Editor’s Award, which will see Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett recognise the outstanding achievement of a company or individual whose work has particularly impressed the AAA editorial team.
Said Barrett, “The UK’s world-class live events industry has never been without challenges, and despite issues including rising costs it has been another strong year for the ever-innovating sector. The Access All Areas Conference & Awards is an excellent opportunity to take time out to reflect on the huge achievements of so many events professionals in our industry who worked tirelessly under huge pressure to pull off successful shows. Congratulations to all the well-deserved entries who made the cut.”
Tickets can be purchased here.
Best Operations
Paul Dunstan | Ryder Cup
Tay Murray-Webb | EnTEEtainment Ltd
Zac Fox | Kilimanjaro Live Ltd
Beth Smith | LS Events
Aileen Ging | Wild Rumpus
Dirk Dreyer | AEG Europe
Leah Good | Wonderland Inc
Jess Helliar | Bongo’s Bingo
Best Visitor Experience
ABB FIA Formula E London Fan Village | LS Events
BBC Earth Experience | Moon Eye Productions
Northern Ireland Science Festival
The Cambridge Club Festival 2023 | S&C Productions
The O2
Victorious Festival
Ryder Cup 2023
Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool
Event Promoter of the year
AEG Presents UK
Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival
Black Deer Live Ltd
FLY Festivals & Events (Scotland) Ltd
Music Plus Sport
New Bohemia Music Ltd
Juicebox Live Promotions Ltd
Mega Events
Employer of the year
AEG Europe
Black Deer Live Ltd
Far and Beyond
Festivall Services
LS Events
Newman Event Services
Alpha Crew
We Organise Chaos
Best Brand Activation
The Wellbeing For Life Festival 2023 | Lifeplus Europe
Bentley Mulliner Le Mans Classic | Noble Events
Princess Ngozi Mbaike | OMSLIC
Banking Horizons Summit | PwC Creative Experiences
Summer in the City: TLB Beach Club | The Intrepid Collective
LEGO Hogwarts Express | Wasserman
Legacy Award
Mercedes-Benz Arena | AEG Europe
Dreamland Margate
The Green Gathering
Nozstock The Hidden Valley
Birmingham Festival 23 | OPUS
OVO Hydro
Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride | Pennine Events Ltd
Hyde Park | The Royal Parks
Chinese New Year London Celebrations | EnTEEtainment Ltd
Best Engagement Zone
Cosmic Wisdom | Celestial
SingPods
The Dome
Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight | Mega Events
Best Launch Event/One to Watch
Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus | AGN Events Ltd
Swansea Arena | ATG
FEMMESTIVAL
Luck Juice
TRIIP Festival | Mustard Media
Project 30
Krazy Races | Sarah Belcher Events Ltd
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight | Mega Events
Best Production Manager
Ángel Piñeiro | Bring the Noise
Frankie Tee | EnTEEtainment Ltd
Mark Dawson
James O’Niell | Identity
Liz Lloyd | Professional Security Magazine
Best Site Manager
Tom Wilkinson | We Organise Chaos
James Brown | Engine No 4
Goc O’Callaghan | ArcTanGent
Joe Sheals | Proud Events
Best Ticketing Operator
AXS Europe
Eventim UK
Gigantic Tickets
Ticketmaster
Ticket Factory
Diversity & Inclusion
2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Professional Security Magazine
Keychange, The F List Music & LiVE Music
NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas Working Group
PMY / Etherlive
Qdos Event Hire Ltd
S&C Productions
Wasserman
Freelancer of the year
Aimee Cole
Sarah Payne
Joey Yeoh
Jennie Stogdon
Ansh Harshan
Beth Symons
Sarah Shodipe
Rising Star
Aimee Cole
Saleha Pinhorn | Arena
Courtney Mantle | Far and Beyond
Maya De N’Yeurt | Hospital Records
Alex Ridgers | LS Events
Anna Ryan | Phoenix Events (East) Ltd
Kimberly Wongsodirdjo
Courtney Clarke | The Royal Parks
Save of the Season
MetalDays Festival
Save Our Scene UK
James Brown | Engine No 4
Robyn Templeman
Marine Da Rocha | Continental Drifts
Unsung Hero
Mick Heath | EnTEEtainment Ltd
Danielle Gouldson | Far and Beyond
Aiden Hilton | Festivall Services
Mark Hehir | NEC Group
Liz Lloyd | Professional Security Magazine
Pippa Larkin | New Dawn Security and Training Ltd
Alissa Koopal | Pennine Events Ltd
Terry Marsh | Qdos Event Hire Ltd