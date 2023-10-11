Created to celebrate the individual achievement of live event professionals as well as team efforts at promoters, production companies, agencies and service providers, the Access All Areas Conference & Awards has received a huge response from the industry, according to organisers of the 16 November event.

Among those shortlisted for awards are major promoters such as AEG Presents and Kilimanjaro Live, operators of events including Ryder Cup, Eurovision and BBC Earth Experience and agencies including Identity, Wasserman, Engine No 4 and LS Events.

The combined conference and awards, which will take place at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London, will provide a forum for the industry to discuss key developments, challenges and opportunities, while also creating an opportunity to recognise outstanding achievements and key industry success stories of the past year.

The morning conference will focus on three key topics; developing industry talent, tackling disturbing crowd behavioural trends, and how to address a post-pandemic reluctance among young people to attend events as costs rise.

Aside from the main categories listed below, winners of two other awards will be announced on the day. The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) is to introduce the First Minister For Festivals award at the event, which will recognise and celebrate an individual MP whose work has contributed to the success of the festival sector in the past twelve months. The award will be presented by AIF CEO John Rostron. The ceremony will also include the Editor’s Award, which will see Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett recognise the outstanding achievement of a company or individual whose work has particularly impressed the AAA editorial team.

Said Barrett, “The UK’s world-class live events industry has never been without challenges, and despite issues including rising costs it has been another strong year for the ever-innovating sector. The Access All Areas Conference & Awards is an excellent opportunity to take time out to reflect on the huge achievements of so many events professionals in our industry who worked tirelessly under huge pressure to pull off successful shows. Congratulations to all the well-deserved entries who made the cut.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Best Operations

Paul Dunstan | Ryder Cup

Tay Murray-Webb | EnTEEtainment Ltd

Zac Fox | Kilimanjaro Live Ltd

Beth Smith | LS Events

Aileen Ging | Wild Rumpus

Dirk Dreyer | AEG Europe

Leah Good | Wonderland Inc

Jess Helliar | Bongo’s Bingo

Best Visitor Experience

ABB FIA Formula E London Fan Village | LS Events

BBC Earth Experience | Moon Eye Productions

Northern Ireland Science Festival

The Cambridge Club Festival 2023 | S&C Productions

The O2

Victorious Festival

Ryder Cup 2023

Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool

Event Promoter of the year

AEG Presents UK

Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival

Black Deer Live Ltd

FLY Festivals & Events (Scotland) Ltd

Music Plus Sport

New Bohemia Music Ltd

Juicebox Live Promotions Ltd

Mega Events

Employer of the year

AEG Europe

Black Deer Live Ltd

Far and Beyond

Festivall Services

LS Events

Newman Event Services

Alpha Crew

We Organise Chaos

Best Brand Activation

The Wellbeing For Life Festival 2023 | Lifeplus Europe

Bentley Mulliner Le Mans Classic | Noble Events

Princess Ngozi Mbaike | OMSLIC

Banking Horizons Summit | PwC Creative Experiences

Summer in the City: TLB Beach Club | The Intrepid Collective

LEGO Hogwarts Express | Wasserman

Legacy Award

Mercedes-Benz Arena | AEG Europe

Dreamland Margate

The Green Gathering

Nozstock The Hidden Valley

Birmingham Festival 23 | OPUS

OVO Hydro

Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride | Pennine Events Ltd

Hyde Park | The Royal Parks

Chinese New Year London Celebrations | EnTEEtainment Ltd

Best Engagement Zone

Cosmic Wisdom | Celestial

SingPods

The Dome

Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight | Mega Events

Best Launch Event/One to Watch

Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus | AGN Events Ltd

Swansea Arena | ATG

FEMMESTIVAL

Luck Juice

TRIIP Festival | Mustard Media

Project 30

Krazy Races | Sarah Belcher Events Ltd

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight | Mega Events

Best Production Manager

Ángel Piñeiro | Bring the Noise

Frankie Tee | EnTEEtainment Ltd

Mark Dawson

James O’Niell | Identity

Liz Lloyd | Professional Security Magazine

Best Site Manager

Tom Wilkinson | We Organise Chaos

James Brown | Engine No 4

Goc O’Callaghan | ArcTanGent

Joe Sheals | Proud Events

Best Ticketing Operator

AXS Europe

Eventim UK

Gigantic Tickets

Ticketmaster

Ticket Factory

Diversity & Inclusion

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Professional Security Magazine

Keychange, The F List Music & LiVE Music

NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas Working Group

PMY / Etherlive

Qdos Event Hire Ltd

S&C Productions

Wasserman

Freelancer of the year

Aimee Cole

Sarah Payne

Joey Yeoh

Jennie Stogdon

Ansh Harshan

Beth Symons

Sarah Shodipe

Rising Star

Aimee Cole

Saleha Pinhorn | Arena

Courtney Mantle | Far and Beyond

Maya De N’Yeurt | Hospital Records

Alex Ridgers | LS Events

Anna Ryan | Phoenix Events (East) Ltd

Kimberly Wongsodirdjo

Courtney Clarke | The Royal Parks

Save of the Season

MetalDays Festival

Save Our Scene UK

James Brown | Engine No 4

Robyn Templeman

Marine Da Rocha | Continental Drifts

Unsung Hero

Mick Heath | EnTEEtainment Ltd

Danielle Gouldson | Far and Beyond

Aiden Hilton | Festivall Services

Mark Hehir | NEC Group

Liz Lloyd | Professional Security Magazine

Pippa Larkin | New Dawn Security and Training Ltd

Alissa Koopal | Pennine Events Ltd

Terry Marsh | Qdos Event Hire Ltd