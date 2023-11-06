Comedian Emmanuel Sonubi is to return as the host of the Access All Areas Awards at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London on 16 November.

The event, which also consists of a morning conference, will provide an opportunity for the live events industry to network, discuss opportunities and threats, and celebrate achievements in 2023.

Sonubi was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards this year, and forthcoming TV appearances include Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, Qi and Celebrity Pointless. He has been working as tour support for comedians including Jack Whitehall, Romesh Ranganathan and John Bishop, and has performed at numerous festivals including Glastonbury, Download and Tramlines. With more than 10 million views online Sonubi is becoming a household name, and proved a hugely popular choice at the last AAA Awards.

The AAA Awards shortlist includes promoters such as AEG Presents and S&C Productions, independent festivals including Victorious (80,000), Nozstock The Hidden Valley (5,000) and Black Deer (20,000), operators of sports events including the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and Ryder Cup, venues including The O2 arena and OVO Hydro, alongside freelancers, production managers and ‘unsung heroes’.

The Association of Independent Festivals is to introduce the First Minister For Festivals award at the event, which will recognise an individual MP whose work has contributed to the success of the festival sector in the past twelve months. The ceremony will also see Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett present the Editor’s Award to an individual or team that has made an industry-leading contribution in 2023.

Tickets for the awards are available to purchase here.