The idea for a series of simultaneous concerts staged across the EU to celebrate the end of the Covid-19 pandemic has reportedly won support from cultural ministers across the EU.

The proposal was raised by Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, according to RTE.

The Irish state broadcaster reported that further discussions are to be held in Ireland and at an EU level when the current restrictions begin to ease, and that while no firm plans have yet been made the events could be televised and resemble the historic Live Aid fundraising concerts that were first held in the UK and US in July 1985.

Professor Luke O’Neill of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin said Ireland hopes to have 50% of its population vaccinated by June, making a live event a possibility.

“It’s a bit like VE Day,” he said. “We’re all dying for something to look forward to, the only question is when would it be safe to do it.”